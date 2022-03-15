Bruce Buck: Chelsea Have Enough Money to Fulfill Current Season

Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck has stated that the Blues have enough money to complete the season and will not go into financial administration.

This comes after it was reported that if Chelsea head into administration due to Roman Abramovich's sanctioning, they will be deducted up to nine points in the Premier League.

In a report by Telegraph Football, Buck has declared that the Club has enough money to fulfill the current season.

IMAGO / Sportimage

The article states Buck was clear in his discussion with the clubs in Monday's meeting that Chelsea had enough cash at hand to complete the season and would not go into financial administration.

All 20 Premier League clubs had a call to discuss the sale of Chelsea, with one executive referring to the prospect of the club being sold debt-free as giving the Blues an unfair competitive advantage.

Nick Candy has already been identified as one of two parties recognised by the UK Government as serious contenders to purchase Chelsea, with a consortium led by Todd Boehly and Hansorj Wyss believed to be the other.



IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Candy was believed to have had a meeting with Buck and Granovskaia after Chelsea's 1-0 victory over Newcastle United on Sunday, a match he was attending as a Blues fan.

However, despite securing financial backing, Candy is unlikely to be the highest bidder as it was previously reported that Saudi Media made a huge £2.7 billion bid to purchase the Club.

It remains to be seen as to who will purchase the Club from Abramovich, with Raine Group setting a deadline of March 15 for any bids to be submitted as they look to take charge of a quick sale which will see the ownership changed.

Chelsea are currently operating under several terms of their Government licence, which has seen them suspended from offering contract proposals, selling merchandise and engage in transfer activity.

