'We think it was a very successful season' - Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck delivers verdict on Frank Lampard's first year in charge

Matt Debono

Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck has given head coach Frank Lampard the thumbs up following his first year in charge at Stamford Bridge.

Buck believes it has been a successful year for the Blues, who clinched Champions League qualification while finishing as runners-up in the FA Cup. 

Lampard has had a transfer ban to contend with as he looked to infiltrate youth into the side across the season which has seen the likes of Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham and Reece James flourish. 

Despite losing to Arsenal 2-1 in the Emirates FA Cup final on August 1, Buck has supported Lampard stating that albeit their is disappointment in not lifting silverware, it has been a successful season.

"In the round we think it was a very successful season [for Chelsea]. I think obviously we would have been a little bit happier if we had won the FA Cup. But I’m sure the manager and the players were gutted not to lift the trophy."

southampton-fc-v-chelsea-fc-premier-league (1)
Bruce Buck gives Frank Lampard the seal of approval following 'successful' season.

Chelsea have already started to build on from this season ahead of next season with the additions of Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner already confirmed. 

Lampard and the Chelsea board are expected to sit down and discuss transfer plans following the conclusion of the season, with the Blues looking to bring in defensive reinforcements this summer as well as Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz. 

Buck added the influence of Lampard that he has had on the club since arriving last summer and is 'excited' for the future of the club.

"Frank Lampard is a very positive force for Chelsea," Buck added. "He's Chelsea through and through and that continues to show through. He carries a lot of credibility. It's an exciting time for Chelsea."

