Bruce Buck insists he isn't favouring the Ricketts family's bid for Chelsea after holding a meeting at Stamford Bridge with Tom Ricketts, according to reports.

The Chelsea chairman arranged a meeting between Tom and Paul Canoville after being contacted by the Raine Group, the US merchant bank overseeing the sale of the football club.

Canoville was a supporter of the #NoToRicketts campaign due to historical anti-muslim comments, among other things, made by members of the Ricketts family.

IMAGO / PA Images

Tom met with Canoville at Stamford Bridge last Thursday, a day before Raine informed the Chicago Cubs owning family that their bid had been successful to make the next stage of the Chelsea takeover process.

Gary Trowsdale, Canoville's advisor, revealed what went down in the meeting, telling PA: “Paul gave Tom Ricketts a severe grilling, and Tom Ricketts apologised to him for those comments that had been made by his relatives.

“Paul was very forthright, he told them the reason he tweeted and supported the No To Ricketts campaign was because of what he’d read and seen on social media, that Tom Ricketts’ family had been responsible for.

“Tom Ricketts said he wouldn’t try to hide from those comments, that they weren’t his values, that they were abhorrent; and he apologised.

IMAGO / Sportimage

“He explained that they are very, very keen to take the football club on, and they know they must win round the fans, and also win round Paul.

“That set the tone for the meeting. I don’t think there’s much more he could have done quite frankly, in terms of talking to Paul."

However, this meeting took place with a Chelsea executive, going against the rules that Raine set the bidders themselves.

This has seen rival bidders be unhappy over the preferential treatment it appears that is being given to the Ricketts, however according to the Telegraph, Buck insists he has done nothing favour the family.

He is also insistent he would have set up a meeting for any other group on the request of Raine.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

The Telegraph spoke to two bidders who weren't shortlisted and have questioned Raine and Chelsea's motives and treatment of the Ricketts family compared to the rest.

One said: “Maybe it was decided from the start that the Ricketts family should win. Is the whole bidding process a show?

Another added: “There have been people asking questions from the start over whether or not this has been even handed for all bidders.”

