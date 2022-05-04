Skip to main content

Bruce Buck Informs Sir Jim Ratcliffe Chelsea Won't Abandon Formal Sale Process

Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck has informed late bidder Sir Jim Ratcliffe that the club will not abandon the formal sale process and hand the reigns to him after naming Todd Boehly as the preferred bidder.

Despite the late bid from Ratcliffe, Boehly's consortium remain on track to buy Chelsea.

As per Ben Jacobs, Buck has informed Ratcliffe that the club will not abandon the formal process to hand him the reigns.

imago0043570705h

It was previously reported that Chelsea are prioritising Boehly's bid as he enters exclusive talks to buy the club.

The Monaco-based British billionaire submitted his bid directly to Chelsea as they anticipated the offer despite being surprised at the timing.

By doing so, Ratcliffe bypassed Raine Group's process, which has taken place for months as the parties did their due diligence.

It was previously reported that Roman Abramovich is willing to 'abandon' the formal sale process if Boehly's bid doesn't work out and could hand the club to Ratcliffe after a late bid.

imago1011305893h

However, this has now been denied as Buck told Ratcliffe that they will not abandon the process in place by Raine.

Should the Boehly group complete their exclusive talks without any problems, then a sale can be formally wrapped up to end the 19-year Abramovich reign.

The latest updates stated that the Government are increasingly concerned about whether a deal for Chelsea will be done in time to safeguard their future and need to wrap up the process before the end of May, with Boehly's group the frontrunners.

