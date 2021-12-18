Bruno Lage Offers Verdict on if Wolves vs Chelsea Should Go Ahead

Wolves boss Bruno Lage remained coy over whether or not Wolves' clash versus Chelsea in the Premier League should take place as a result of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Chelsea travel to Molineux on Sunday afternoon for the final league game before Christmas, but doubts and concerns remain over if the game should go ahead.

Several games have already been postponed due to Covid-19 outbreaks in squads, but Wolves versus Chelsea is set to go ahead.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Wolves have two positive cases - Yerson Mosquera and Fabio Silva. Lage said on Friday: "With Covid we have two players positive, we have Yerson and Fabio. We’re waiting for the second one to see if the positives are real or not. That’s the news for now."

While Thomas Tuchel has four players out because of the virus. Ben Chilwell, Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and Callum Hudson-Odoi are all confirmed to have tested positive this week.

A meeting is set to take place on Monday over the handling of the league, with several clubs pushing for the season to be brought to a halt in an attempt to tackle the health crisis.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Lage was asked about whether Sunday's game should be played and offered a brief response regarding his opinion on the matter.

As quoted by Simon Stone, Lage said: "I don’t have an opinion. If we have players for the matches we play but if there are clubs with three or four games less, maybe it is better to stop."

IMAGO / News Images

The Wolves boss is expecting a tough battle against 'one of the best teams in the world'.

He added: “These types of teams, they don’t have bad moments. They have big players and are one of the best teams in the world. They won the last Champions League, they have a lot of experience, the manger has a lot of experience, he can replace several players because they have a good squad, and they do very well in his system, so they are very hard guys to play against, and they dominate their system.

“They can play 3-4-3, 3-5-2 and they know how to play in both ways. But for us this is a challenge. That’s why, when I had this invitation from Wolves, I didn’t think twice. This is the kind of thing you want, you want to compete, these are the teams me and my players want to play against. Every time is a massive challenge.

“We played Liverpool, after that Manchester City, then we went to Brighton and it was a big challenge against [Graham] Potter and his players, now come Chelsea, another big challenge for us. It’s an opportunity for us. We’re at home, with our fans and we want to play our game, with every time having the mentality to try to win the game.”

