Bukayo Saka Reveals Chelsea Interest Before Joining Arsenal as Youngster

Bukayo Saka Reveals He Was at Chelsea Before Joining Arsenal

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka has revealed that Chelsea attempted to sign him before he joined the Gunners as a youngster.

The 20-year-old has been impressive form since making his Arsenal debut, becoming a key figure for his national side England too.

Speaking to Sky Sports via football.london, Saka confirmed that Chelsea came close to signing him as a youngster.

After confirming that he turned down Tottenham Hotspur to join rivals Arsenal, Saka also confirmed he spent time at Chelsea.

He said: "There was Arsenal, Chelsea I was at for a bit, there was Watford, there was Tottenham.

"I think there was maybe two more but those are the ones that I can remember from the top of my head."

However, Saka continued to reveal that Arsenal were the only side in his heart as he progressed to join the Hale End academy rather than Cobham.

"Arsenal was the one I always wanted to go to. It seemed like they had a lot of faith in their youth and there was a clear pathway," he continued.

"You could see the players coming up from Hale End to London Colney, and my dad also really believed in the project and he loved Arsene Wenger a lot.

"So I think Arsenal was the club in the hearts of my family so we chose them."

This comes after fellow Arsenal star Emile Smith-Rowe opened up on how it was 'difficult to take' when Chelsea turned him down as a youngster.

