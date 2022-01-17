Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Bukayo Saka Reveals He Was at Chelsea Before Joining Arsenal

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka has revealed that Chelsea attempted to sign him before he joined the Gunners as a youngster.

The 20-year-old has been impressive form since making his Arsenal debut, becoming a key figure for his national side England too.

Speaking to Sky Sports via football.london, Saka confirmed that Chelsea came close to signing him as a youngster.

imago1006144693h

After confirming that he turned down Tottenham Hotspur to join rivals Arsenal, Saka also confirmed he spent time at Chelsea.

He said: "There was Arsenal, Chelsea I was at for a bit, there was Watford, there was Tottenham.

"I think there was maybe two more but those are the ones that I can remember from the top of my head."

Read More

However, Saka continued to reveal that Arsenal were the only side in his heart as he progressed to join the Hale End academy rather than Cobham.

imago1006143605h

"Arsenal was the one I always wanted to go to. It seemed like they had a lot of faith in their youth and there was a clear pathway," he continued.

"You could see the players coming up from Hale End to London Colney, and my dad also really believed in the project and he loved Arsene Wenger a lot.

"So I think Arsenal was the club in the hearts of my family so we chose them."

This comes after fellow Arsenal star Emile Smith-Rowe opened up on how it was 'difficult to take' when Chelsea turned him down as a youngster.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1006143605h
News

Bukayo Saka Reveals Chelsea Interest Before Joining Arsenal as Youngster

29 seconds ago
imago1008907482h
Transfer News

Report: Romelu Lukaku 'Wants' Inter Milan Transfer 'Expecting Different Situation' at Chelsea

30 minutes ago
imago1008303590h
Match Coverage

Brighton vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

48 minutes ago
imago1008942570h
News

Thomas Tuchel States Liverpool Could Not Win Title Without Virgil Van Dijk Amid Chelsea Absences

1 hour ago
imago1009019391h
Match Coverage

Confirmed Officials: Brighton vs Chelsea | Premier League

1 hour ago
imago1008823057h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Contact Reims Over Summer Move for Hugo Ekitike

1 hour ago
imago0046699750h
Transfer News

Report: Thomas Tuchel 'Not a Fan' of Chelsea-Linked PSG Defender Layvin Kurzawa

2 hours ago
imago1009099373h
News

Cesar Azpilicueta Challenges Chelsea to Get Back to Winning Ways vs Brighton

2 hours ago