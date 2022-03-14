Parties interested in buying Chelsea have been told they must complete a checklist to accompany their offers for the Club, according to reports.

Raine, the American merchant bank overseeing the sale, have been in discussions with the UK Government regarding the takeover and have set a deadline of this Friday, March 18, for bids to be submitted.

They expect a sale, which needs to be given the green light by the Government who will issue a new licence for a deal to be allowed, as well as the takeover being subject to the Premier League's owners' and directors' test, could be finalised and completed by the end of the month, as per the BBC.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Over 200 parties are claimed to be showing interest, with the Todd Boehly led consortium lodging their offer, believed to be in the region of between £2-2.5 billion.

A Saudi-backed bid by the Saudi Media Group has made a £2.7 billion bid ahead of Friday's deadline. While other investors from the US and UK, including Chelsea fan Nick Candy are also weighing up offers in the final days leading up to March 18.

Time isn't on Chelsea's side and a sale needs to be completed sooner rather than later. Therefore, as relayed by the Daily Mail, Raine have set out a checklist which is needed to be fulfilled and completed when bids are made to the bank.

IMAGO / PA Images

It includes a proof of funds, as well as who is involved in the party that is interested in taking over the Club from Roman Abramovich, who was sanctioned by the UK Government last week following his ties to the Russian-state and Vladimir Putin.

A business plan and timescale for when they hope to complete a deal is also wanted by Raine to speed the process up as they eye a sale before the end of the month.

The checklist in full

Offer

Supply a proof of funds letter

A full list of advisers

A business plan

A timescale for completion

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube