Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

C&P Sports Group and Hana Financial Group Preparing Bid to Buy Chelsea

C&P Sports Group and Hana Financial Group are the latest party to declare their interest in submitting a bid for Chelsea.

You can keep up with all the latest breaking news here as interested buyers prepare their final bids ahead of the 9pm deadline.

As per Jacob Steinberg, the South Korean capital are preparing a bid for Chelsea on takeover deadline day.

imago1010479508h (1)

CEO of C&P Sports Group, Catalina Kim, revealed: "We are preparing our bid [for Chelsea]. There has never been investment into a top tier football club made by South Korean capital before. It is time for a change."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The group's registered address is on the Fulham Road in Chelsea, just minutes away from Stamford Bridge.

On the C&P Sports Group website, Kim provides a brief outline on the company, writing: "For a long time, the European football world has been impregnable for Asians to advance. Pioneering this path no one has ever gone through C&P Sports has grown into the official agency of the biggest clubs in Asia in Europe.

imago1010479811h

"For companies that engage in marketing through sports, C&P Sports will continue to help expand its brand base in the European market with the networking and know-how unique to C&P Sports, and it will serve as a bridgehead for domestic prospects to enter the European League and succeed.

"We promise to always be with you as a company that completes success together as a reliable advisor with trust and confidence."

They will face tough competition in their bid to purchase Chelsea as Todd Boehly's consortium, the Ricketts Family & Ken Griffin's bid and a bid from Saudi Media Group appear to be the frontrunnes as things stand, with Sir Martin Broughton also launching a bid ahead of the deadline,

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010479509h
News

'Have to Respect' - Thomas Tuchel Comments on Chelsea Fans Being Unable to Attend Upcoming Games

By Rob Calcutt5 minutes ago
imago1008532714h
News

Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel Remains Coy on Potential Premier League Manager of the Month Award for March

By Nick Emms35 minutes ago
imago1008549635h
News

Date Set for Chelsea's Champions League Quarter Final vs Real Madrid Amid Atletico Madrid Fixture Clash

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1010580450h
News

'Pros and Cons' - Thomas Tuchel Shares Thoughts on Fan Representation on Board Amid Upcoming Chelsea Takeover

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1010648846h
News

'I Love to Work for Chelsea' - Thomas Tuchel Responds to Links Between Him and Manchester United Job

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1010648846h
News

'Hope You Like Winning!' - Thomas Tuchel Sends Message to Prospective Chelsea Bidders Ahead of Deadline

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1010648846h
News

'Tough One' - Thomas Tuchel Reacts to Chelsea's Champions League Quarter-Final Draw Against Real Madrid

By Rob Calcutt2 hours ago
imago1010648846h
News

'A Strong Team' - Thomas Tuchel Comments on Upcoming FA Cup Quarter-Final Tie Against Middlesbrough

By Rob Calcutt2 hours ago