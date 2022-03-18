C&P Sports Group and Hana Financial Group Preparing Bid to Buy Chelsea

C&P Sports Group and Hana Financial Group are the latest party to declare their interest in submitting a bid for Chelsea.

As per Jacob Steinberg, the South Korean capital are preparing a bid for Chelsea on takeover deadline day.

CEO of C&P Sports Group, Catalina Kim, revealed: "We are preparing our bid [for Chelsea]. There has never been investment into a top tier football club made by South Korean capital before. It is time for a change."

The group's registered address is on the Fulham Road in Chelsea, just minutes away from Stamford Bridge.

On the C&P Sports Group website, Kim provides a brief outline on the company, writing: "For a long time, the European football world has been impregnable for Asians to advance. Pioneering this path no one has ever gone through C&P Sports has grown into the official agency of the biggest clubs in Asia in Europe.

"For companies that engage in marketing through sports, C&P Sports will continue to help expand its brand base in the European market with the networking and know-how unique to C&P Sports, and it will serve as a bridgehead for domestic prospects to enter the European League and succeed.



"We promise to always be with you as a company that completes success together as a reliable advisor with trust and confidence."

They will face tough competition in their bid to purchase Chelsea as Todd Boehly's consortium, the Ricketts Family & Ken Griffin's bid and a bid from Saudi Media Group appear to be the frontrunnes as things stand, with Sir Martin Broughton also launching a bid ahead of the deadline,

