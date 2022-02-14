Callum Hudson-Odoi Admits Delight With Chelsea Stay Over Borussia Dortmund Move Following Club World Cup Triumph

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has admitted that he is 'really delighted' to have stayed at the club after a move to Borussia Dortmund broke down in the summer.

The 21-year-old has become a key part of Thomas Tuchel's attack after being denied a move to Germany.

Speaking to Standard Sport, Hudson-Odoi opened up on the move that fell apart and revealed why he is so happy that he remained at Chelsea.

He played a key role as Chelsea lifted the Club World Cup on Saturday, registering the assist for Romelu Lukaku's opener as Tuchel's side went on to lift the cup.

The youngster admitted that if he left in the summer, he would not have had the opportunity to make Chelsea history.

"If I went out in the summer I wouldn’t get opportunities to play like this and enjoy the games and win trophies," he said.

"So I’m really delighted that I stayed and obviously I got the opportunity to play."

The winger wanted to embark on loan to the Bundesliga in search of regular first team football but instead his move to Borussia Dortmund was blocked and Tuchel handed him the chance to shine at Chelsea.

When asked about the reasoning for blocking his move, Tuchel said: "We have spoken. It was a very easy decision for me to make on the last day of the transfer period. We cannot let a player who is in the 18, 19 man squad leave.

"He is able to play as a right wing-back, a left wing-back in the two number ten positions. He knows the group, we know him very well. There was no chance to say yes on the last day."

The winger started the season at wing-back but has since been moved into his preferred role in an attacking position on the left, with Chelsea switching to a back four and getting the best out of their youngster.

