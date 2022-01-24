Callum Hudson-Odoi Admits 'Difficult' Chelsea Period Over Winter Months

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has admitted that it has been difficult in recent months for his side.

The Blues' form had dipped, especially in December, as they fell to third in the Premier League table.

Speaking to the Chelsea's official website after their 2-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur, Hudson-Odoi discussed the tough fixture schedule.

He said: "It’s been difficult. We’ve had to rest less and play more. We know games come thick and fast and they are very challenging.

"Sometimes the rest hasn’t been enough for us but at the same time, we have to get on with it and play every game as well as we can do."

The winger impressed, creating several chances for his side as they dominated Tottenham in the London derby.

The 21-year-old heaped praise on his side for their display, which saw him register an assist for Hakim Ziyech's opener.

He said: "We continued to play the way we were playing. Trying to create as many chances as possible and stay direct. We were trying to break the lines as they made it very difficult in the first half and we realised that.

"It was tight in the first half, they shut down a lot of spaces for us. Obviously, we broke through, but in the second half we opened up and as you can see, we took our chances really well. We converted our chances well."

Chelsea will be looking to get back to their best form as they have the opportunity to lift the Carabao Cup and Club World Cup in February.

