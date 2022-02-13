'He's Won Everything' - Callum Hudson-Odoi Applauds N'Golo Kante After Chelsea's Club World Cup Win

Chelsea attacker Callum Hudson-Odoi has applauded his teammate N'Golo Kante after their Club World Cup win on Saturday evening.

The Blues defeated Palmeiras 2-1 in the final in Abu Dhabi, with a 117th minute penalty from Kai Havertz sealing the deal for the European Champions.

Victory in the United Arab Emirates means that Chelsea have now won every single major trophy possible.

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, Hudson-Odoi had nothing but praise for Kante as they celebrated another title in blue.

"He was everywhere. Every single minute of every day, he is everywhere. I'm happy for him, he's won everything."

The 21-year-old also shared his delight of Chelsea winning the Club World Cup for the first time, with the winger starting in the game for the Blues.

"I don't know what to say. Winning something for the first time is crazy. We're delighted to do it, in a beautiful country at all. We are all happy."

Romelu Lukaku scored the opening goal of the game against Palmeiras, with the Belgian striker heading in from Hudson-Odoi's cross on the left hand side.

However just minutes later their Brazilian opponents equalised from the spot via Raphael Veiga, with Thiago Silva being penalised for a handball.

At full time the score remained level, meaning another 30 minutes of football was to be played in order to settle the tie.

Deep into extra time Chelsea were awarded a penalty via VAR, and Havertz nestled it into the corner to win his side the trophy.

