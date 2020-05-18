Absolute Chelsea
Callum Hudson-Odoi arrested after alleged row with glamour model

Matt Debono

Chelsea youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi was arrested at his home in west London in the early hours of Sunday morning after an alleged incident with a woman.

The 19-year-old was arrested and taken into custody after a woman rung the police and an ambulance just before 4am on Sunday morning.

"Police and London Ambulance Service were called at 03.53hrs on Sunday 17 May to a report of an unwell woman," a spokesman from the Metropolitan Police said.

A report in The Sun claims that Hudson-Odoi invited a glamour model to his penthouse, and requested that she turn up wearing lingerie.

Police reportedly turned up later on, on Sunday afternoon to complete a search of Hudson-Odoi's property after the woman was taken unwell.

Hudson-Odoi was the first Chelsea player to contract the coronavirus back in March, but has since recovered from the virus.

"I had the virus which has cleared now," he said back in April. "I fully feel good, I feel fit, so I am feeling back to myself so it is all good.

“I had it [the illness] three weeks ago now I think, on a Monday when I felt a bit hot and I was thinking this is a bit unusual, why do I feel this hot. The next day I was feeling back to normal.

"I thought it was just a minor temperature thing, but obviously it wasn't. I said to myself this wasn't actually that bad, the symptoms, and I said to myself 'I feel good, I feel better'."

Chelsea's contribution during the pandemic has been exemplary, showing their support to the NHS and local groups.

