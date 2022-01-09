Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Callum Hudson-Odoi Assesses Chelsea's FA Cup Chances for 2021/22 Season

Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi has revealed his thoughts on his side's chances of winning this season's FA Cup.

The 21-year-old got his side's second goal of the afternoon on Saturday in their 5-1 win over Chesterfield in the competition's third round.

The European champions have already won the UEFA Super Cup this year with their penalty shoot-out win over Villarreal and they are currently ahead in the semi-final of the Carabao Cup against Tottenham ahead of the final which will take place on 27th February.

imago1009014989h

Speaking after his side's win over Chesterfield, Hudson-Odoi reassured Blues fans that they have their eyes on the prize in the domestic competition.

"It's a nice competition to play in and obviously we want to go as far as possible and try to win it," he said, via Chelsea's YouTube channel.

Read More

"Definitely, we're going to keep pushing and we will keep working and hopefully can get to the final."

The west London side have featured in four of the last five FA Cup finals, but have only won one of them, against Manchester United in 2018.

imago1009014235h

The Blues lost their previous two FA Cup finals, against Arsenal and Leicester City, in results that Chelsea fans would have hoped to have won.

As a consolation for losing the final in 2021 however, Thomas Tuchel's side did go onto win the Champions League after their 1-0 defeat of Pep Guardiola's Manchester City later that month.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009014989h
News

Callum Hudson-Odoi Assesses Chelsea's FA Cup Chances for 2021/22 Season

just now
imago1008394252h
News

Lewis Hall Hoping for More Opportunities After Chelsea Debut

30 minutes ago
imago1007904789h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Unlikely to Sign Lucas Digne With Everton Keen on Permanent Move

1 hour ago
imago0044481648h
Features/Opinions

Chelsea Fans React to FA Cup Fourth Round Draw vs Plymouth Argyle

1 hour ago
imago1009018148h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Set to Receive Verdict as to Whether or Not They Can Sign Dest in January

1 hour ago
imago1008795431h
News

Official: Chelsea to Face Plymouth Argyle in FA Cup Fourth Round

1 hour ago
imago1008952605h
News

Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi 'Delighted' With Goal Against Chesterfield

2 hours ago
imago1009032129h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Handed Major Blow as Theo Hernandez Set to Sign New Contract With AC Milan

2 hours ago