Callum Hudson-Odoi Assesses Chelsea's FA Cup Chances for 2021/22 Season

Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi has revealed his thoughts on his side's chances of winning this season's FA Cup.

The 21-year-old got his side's second goal of the afternoon on Saturday in their 5-1 win over Chesterfield in the competition's third round.

The European champions have already won the UEFA Super Cup this year with their penalty shoot-out win over Villarreal and they are currently ahead in the semi-final of the Carabao Cup against Tottenham ahead of the final which will take place on 27th February.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Speaking after his side's win over Chesterfield, Hudson-Odoi reassured Blues fans that they have their eyes on the prize in the domestic competition.

"It's a nice competition to play in and obviously we want to go as far as possible and try to win it," he said, via Chelsea's YouTube channel.

"Definitely, we're going to keep pushing and we will keep working and hopefully can get to the final."

The west London side have featured in four of the last five FA Cup finals, but have only won one of them, against Manchester United in 2018.

IMAGO / PA Images

The Blues lost their previous two FA Cup finals, against Arsenal and Leicester City, in results that Chelsea fans would have hoped to have won.

As a consolation for losing the final in 2021 however, Thomas Tuchel's side did go onto win the Champions League after their 1-0 defeat of Pep Guardiola's Manchester City later that month.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube