Callum Hudson-Odoi back in contention to face Sevilla

Matt Debono

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is in contention to face Sevilla, confirmed Frank Lampard.

He was left out of the squad entirely for Chelsea's 0-0 draw against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League, which raised eyebrows after his impressive display in midweek against Rennes. 

Hudson-Odoi scored the opener in France in the 2-1 win and was one of the Blues' better players however was left out at the weekend as Christian Pulisic returned to the bench from injury. 

(Photo by Federico Pestellini)

Lampard admitted it was difficult telling the 20-year-old he wasn't going to be included in the squad but says he reacted well.

"Yeah it was difficult, and I've been really pleased with his training lately.

"I've spoken about Callum at different times since I've been in the job, and his training and attitude at the minute is bang-on, his work ethic in training.

"And that's reflected in scoring against Rennes, coming on and doing well against Newcastle, and I thought he was bright when he went away with the England U21s doing well.

"That was tough, I have tough decisions when we have a fully fit squad as we pretty much do now, to leave players out who work hard through the week and are desperate to play for the club. But I have to make those decisions.

"I did speak to him personally, because I wanted him to feel that. I want him to understand where he's at at the minute, which is that he's getting better for me.

(Photo by Federico Pestellini)

"There will be times when other players will have to sit out, and that conversation will have to be with others players.

"So he's back in contention tomorrow, and I want to see more of the same and keep that progression going.

"If there are times he's not starting our he's out of the squad, the main thing is I want him to stay positive. And that's part of my job as well, to have that communication level."

