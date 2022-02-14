Callum Hudson-Odoi Brushes Off Chelsea Legend Talk After Club World Cup Glory

Callum Hudson-Odoi insists Chelsea need to win more trophies after saying it's 'too early' for him to be called a Blues legend following the club's Club World Cup triumph.

The 21-year-old won his fourth senior trophy at Chelsea on Saturday evening following their 2-1 victory after extra-time against Palmeiras in the Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi.

Hudson-Odoi assisted the opener at the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium for Romelu Lukaku who headed Chelsea into the lead.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Kai Havertz's penalty in extra-time ensured Chelsea clinched another piece of silverware which saw them complete the set to 'win it all' out in the Middle East.

After Europa League, Champions League, Super Cup and Club World Cup triumphs at just the age of 21, Hudson-Odoi's career has already been a great success if trophies are anything to go by - which they are.

However the English winger wants more and believes he can't be called a legend of the club, alongside the likes of Frank Lampard, John Terry, Petr Cech, Didier Drogba and many others, until he created more history.

What Callum Hudson-Odoi said

As quoted by the Standard, the Chelsea winger admitted: “I don’t feel like a legend at all. At the end of the day I’m young, I’ve got a long way to go.

“I’m delighted to win trophies. When you win trophies it is a big feeling. You keep adding and adding to the cabinet and it’s nice. But you can’t say you’re a legend at 21.

“It is too, too early to say that. There is a lot more to come hopefully. We keep pushing and keep going and at the end of the day we keep creating more history for the club and enjoy it while we can.”

