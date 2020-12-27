Callum Hudson-Odoi: Chelsea let themselves down in Arsenal defeat

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi admitted they let themselves down in the 3-1 defeat to Arsenal.

The 20-year-old reflected on a disappointing Boxing Day for the Blues at the Emirates which saw them fall to a third straight away defeat in the Premier League.

Hudson-Odoi came on at half-time as Frank Lampard looked to come back into the game and he managed to bag an assist for Tammy Abraham's consolation goal.

But he know Chelsea can produce much-better performances than what they did in north London.

"At 2-0 down you come into the game and you’re thinking how you can impact the game and how you can try to change the scoreline around. So in my head I just wanted to give the best I could and try to change the game around.

"It was unfortunate that they got another goal, but at 3-0 we still looked confident to push to try to get at least a draw back. We kept pushing until the end but unfortunately we could not get the result.

"It feels like we let ourselves down. We know that we can do much better than we did. We should have put the same energy we had in the second half into the first half as well. We should have had the same attitude from the get-go and pushed all the way through the 90 minutes. So we’re really disappointed in ourselves.

Hudson-Odoi was one of the few positives for Chelsea against the Gunners. (Photo by Adrian Dennis - Pool/Getty Images)

"We started too slow, we all know that. We knew from the start it was going to be a difficult game no matter what. They’re Arsenal, they’re a good team. We wanted to come out here and try and get the three points but unfortunately we didn’t.

"We know that we started slow. In the second half we tried better to come out faster. We were unfortunate to concede another goal, because we got ourselves kind of back in it, but we need to push harder and keep working harder to get the three points."

Hudson-Odoi will start against Aston Villa, boss Lampard has confirmed.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube