Callum Hudson-Odoi: Chelsea Ready to go 'All Guns Blazing' Against Tottenham in Mind Series

The winger is looking forward to the pre-season match.
Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has told fans that the Blues are ready to go 'all guns blazing' against their London rivals in pre-season as the players look forward to welcoming fans back to Stamford Bridge.

The match will be played on Wednesday 4 August, with Stamford Bridge allowed back to full capacity following COVID-19 restrictions being lifted.

Speaking to Chelsea FC, Hudson-Odoi has expressed his excitement ahead of the game.

The 20-year-old said: "It’ll be amazing to see everybody, we’ve all missed the crowd. Every time someone scores a goal there’s no crowd to celebrate and you miss the screams and shouts every time something happens."

Hudson-Odoi wasn't heavily used by Thomas Tuchel as his tenure left its early weeks. At the beginning, he was used at right wing-back but slowly found himself limited of opportunities as Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic were often given the nod in attack.

But a new season calls for a new start and a clean slate as Hudson-Odoi has the chance to impress boss Tuchel when the Blues face Premier League rivals Arsenal and Tottenham in the Mind Series.

The Blues will first face Arsenal on Sunday 1st August at the Emirates Stadium before finalising pre-season at Stamford Bridge against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday 4 August.

Speaking on the return of the fans, Hudson-Odoi said: "When we see the crowd back, especially after winning the Champions League, we’re going to be delighted to show the trophy to them. Hopefully when we get there it’s a game where we go out all guns blazing and win the game."

What Hudson-Odoi has said on his Chelsea pathway

Speaking on the official Chelsea Mike'd Up Podcast, he said, as quoted by football.london: "It [the last couple of years] has been a roller-coaster.

"There have been a lot of ups, downs as well. But at the end of the day, I've got to take everything in my stride and take it on as a learning curve. I think to myself that any situation, good and bad, has to be taken positively."

