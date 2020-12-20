Callum Hudson-Odoi could return for Chelsea against West Ham in the Premier League on Monday.

The 20-year-old returned to training this week following a hamstring injury in training, and Frank Lampard confirmed on Friday that a decision will be made closer to the match regarding his involvement against the Hammers.

"It is their first day back with the group today training at a decent level, so I will have to see how they are the next two or three days to see if they make West Ham," Lampard said on Friday.

However, the Athletic report that Chelsea are 'far more confident' that Hudson-Odoi could feature, not start, on Monday with Hakim Ziyech expected to miss out.

Hudson-Odoi is further advancing in training ahead of a return, which could see him return to action next week.

Reece James could also miss out against West Ham after he underwent a scan on his knee, which Chelsea are awaiting the results for.

