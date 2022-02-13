Callum Hudson-Odoi 'Delighted' to Make Chelsea History With Club World Cup Win

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has admitted that he is delighted to become the first Blues side to win the Club World Cup after victory over Palmeiras on Saturday.

The 21-year-old provided the assist for Romelu Lukaku's opener before Kai Havertz netted late into extra time to seal the win for Chelsea.

Speaking to Chelsea's Fifth Stand app after the match, Hudson-Odoi reflected on his emotions to win the trophy for the first time in the club's history.

IMAGO / Action Plus

"I don't know what to say. Winning something for the first time is crazy. We're delighted to do it, in a beautiful country at all. We are all happy," he said.

He continued to heap praise on teammate N'Golo Kante for his performance in the final.

"He was everywhere. Every single minute of every day, he is everywhere. I'm happy for him, he's won everything."

"At the end of the day, if you come off everyone in the midfield is tired. You have the energy every game!"

IMAGO /PA Images

However, Chelsea will be hoping that the silverware does not step there as they have a Carabao Cup final still to come.

Thomas Tuchel challenged his side to keep going and win even more trophies this season.

"As boys we dreamed to have finals like this, very special. We wanted to play with no regrets," he said.

"There's still things to win. It never stops."

Next up though, is a return to Premier League action for Chelsea.

