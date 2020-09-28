Callum Hudson-Odoi delivers verdict on Chelsea's seven new signings

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi says the club's new signings have already gelled with the rest of the squad.

Frank Lampard and the Blues' hierarchy have been extremely active in the transfer window, making seven acquisitions so far with the window set to close on October 5.

Timo Werner, Ben Chilwell, Thiago Silva and Kai Havertz have all already made their Chelsea debuts, while Hakim Ziyech and most-recent signing Edouard Mendy are yet to make their first appearance.

Competition is rife out on the wing for youngster Hudson-Odoi, who has struggled to find a way into Lampard's starting XI this season despite the only two recognised wingers Christian Pulisic and Ziyech being out injured.

But the 19-year-old was brought on when Chelsea were 3-0 down against West Brom on Saturday and got on the scoresheet as they produced a thrilling comeback to secure a point at the Hawthorns.

Hudson-Odoi delivered his verdict on the new arrivals and believes they have improved the squad as the spirit levels remain high.

"I think you can see how good the spirit is here," said Hudson-Odoi to the official Chelsea website. "All the new boys that have come into the squad have gelled really well.

"They are improving us as a side, they’ve all been working really hard in training and they show out on the pitch that they are quality players.

"We all have the right mentality and the right spirit to go on and win games. The start wasn’t the best, we know that, but we showed what we are all about by turning the game around and leaving with a point.

"The new players have played their part and they’ve come in and bought into the mentality that we have at this club."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube