Callum Hudson-Odoi explains partnership with Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech

Callum Hudson-Odoi has revealed he has started to form a partnership with new arrival Hakim Ziyech at Chelsea.

The duo combined for the 20-year-old's goal in the 4-0 win against Morecambe on Sunday at Stamford Bridge in the FA Cup.

Ziyech clipped a ball in behind the Shrimps defence to find Hudson-Odoi, who cooly fired past Mark Halstead.

"Hakim and I have that little partnership where we know one another’s capabilities and what one can do," Hudson-Odoi told the official Chelsea website.

"As soon as he got the ball I made the run because I knew he can find those passes. It was a great ball by him to find me in behind."

Chelsea secured their first win in four in all competitions against Morecambe and Hudson-Odoi is hoping this is the start of the Blues going on a good run of form.

"We keep improving and keep working hard," added the 20-year-old.

"This game was a good step for us, we want to go back into the right way of winning games, so hopefully this is a start of good things and we keep going and keep pushing.

(Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

"We want to keep pushing on from this game and hopefully keep winning games and get a good run. As I said, this game was a good step. I feel like we needed this game to show the right mentality and attitude to get the job done.

"We kept a clean sheet and scored four goals which is a good thing for us. We want to keep improving at both ends of the pitch. We are all going into the next game against Fulham full of confidence trying to win that game as well

Chelsea will now face Luton Town later this month in the fourth round of the FA Cup. Up next though for Lampard's men is Fulham in the Premier League.

----------

