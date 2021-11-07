'We Will Bounce Back' - Callum Hudson-Odoi Reacts to Burnley Draw

Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi has expressed his frustration after his side's 1-1 draw at home to Burnley on Saturday.

The Blues took the lead around the half hour mark, with Kai Havertz heading home from a Reece James cross on the right.

However, wasted chances throughout the rest of the game allowed Burnley to equalise late on, with substitute Matej Vydra netting from close range to earn his side a point on the road.

IMAGO / Action Plus

In a post from his official Twitter account, Hudson-Odoi shared his frustration over the result but promised fans his side will improve after the draw, as he said: "Games like today are annoying! But we will bounce back for sure and get everything right for the next games coming up!"

The winger made his third consecutive start for the Blues against the Lancashire club, operating on the left hand side of the Chelsea attack.

It was also his 11th appearance of the season, and his 109th in Blue.

Chelsea had a flurry of chances in the opening stages of the game, with attempts on goal going narrowly wide of the target at times. Havertz eventually opened the scoring for his side, heading in a cross from James in the first half.

Despite the Blues continuing to enjoy large spells of possession, they were unable to double their lead, with Burnley earning themselves a point away from home around ten minutes from time.

Chelsea remain top of the Premier League table, and will face Leicester City in their first game after the international break.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube