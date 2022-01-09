Callum Hudson-Odoi Gives Honest Review of Chelsea's 5-1 FA Cup Win Over Chesterfield

Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi has provided his thoughts on his side's 5-1 FA Cup win over Chesterfield on Saturday afternoon, giving credit where it's due to the away side for the performance as well.

Hudson-Odoi got his side's second goal of the afternoon on Saturday with a beautiful long range shot that curled inside the far post after cutting in from the left flank.

Despite a dominant performance from the Blues on the day, the away side did manage to pull a goal back in the 80th minute through Akwasi Asante, stopping Thomas Tuchel's boys from leaving with a clean sheet.

Speaking after the game, Hudson-Odoi gave his honest opinion on how the match went, giving the National League side their credit for the fight.

"We came out here to prove a point which we did," said the 21-year-old, via Chelsea's YouTube channel. "Credit to them as well, they gave a good fight throughout the whole game."

Blues manager Thomas Tuchel was also pleased with how his team performed on the day but he wasn't without his criticisms on his team not being clinical enough.

"I am happy with the attitude with how we start," said Tuchel, as quoted by football.london. "We started strong and well. We decided the match very early and this is what we wanted.

"After the 5-0, we made some changes in crucial positions and had some players who lacked a bit of rhythm and confidence in the position they had to play.

"In the last 15 minutes, I would have liked them to take more chances and be more clinical in finishing but OK.

"The job is done and we decided the match in the first half which is very good."

