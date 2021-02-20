Callum Hudson-Odoi gives verdict on new wing-back role under Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi has flourished operating in his newfound wing-back position since Thomas Tuchel was announced as manager in January.

The 20-year-old has been a mainstay on the right flank for the German boss and has drawn praise from his manager for his excellent displays in an unfamiliar role for the natural winger.

"It was obviously a different role for me and something new I hadn’t experienced before, but I saw it as a challenge," said Hudson-Odoi, in an interview with Chelsea, prior to their 1-1 draw away at Southampton on Saturday.

"It’s something that I know I’m capable of doing. If it’s offensively, I can use my abilities to do that going forward, but defensively as well now I’ve got to be more aware because I’m not playing as a winger.

"I’m playing wing-back so I have to get back much more. It has definitely been a good experience for me to learn a new position as well under the manager and it’s going well for me.

"I actually enjoy playing there - it’s not a bad thing for me. I really enjoy it so hopefully I can keep improving and hopefully keep doing well there."

