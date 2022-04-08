Callum Hudson-Odoi Hands Chelsea Blow as Thomas Tuchel Confirms Injury Setback

Callum Hudson-Odoi has been handed an injury setback, dealing a blow to Chelsea as Thomas Tuchel has confirmed the length he is expected to be sidelined for.

The winger has been out injured for Chelsea for months now, last featuring against Tottenham Hotspur in January.

Speaking to the press ahead of Chelsea's clash against Southampton, Tuchel has confirmed that Hudson-Odoi faces even more time on the sidelines.

IMAGO / PA Images

The Blues boss revealed: “Callum Hudson-Odoi is still out.

“Doesn’t look so good at the moment. It’s not a matter of days at the moment, it’s a matter of weeks. It’s a setback."

The German continued to discuss Hudson-Odoi's form before the injury, revealing how much of a setback he believes the injury to be to his Chelsea squad.

"He started in the Club World Cup final, we were just talking about it," he continued. "He had an assist in the final, he was crucial on the left side, sometimes as a wingback but most of the time as a winger.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

"It was one of the seasons he has had the most play time I would say and was growing into it. Suddenly it stopped his season, not his fault but it’s an upset.”

With Hakim Ziyech and Romelu Lukaku also doubtful for Saturday's clash,

Chelsea will be hoping they can overcome the recent drop in form to push on and get back to winning ways at St Mary's before travelling to Madrid on Tuesday.

