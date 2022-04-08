Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Callum Hudson-Odoi Hands Chelsea Blow as Thomas Tuchel Confirms Injury Setback

Callum Hudson-Odoi has been handed an injury setback, dealing a blow to Chelsea as Thomas Tuchel has confirmed the length he is expected to be sidelined for.

The winger has been out injured for Chelsea for months now, last featuring against Tottenham Hotspur in January.

Speaking to the press ahead of Chelsea's clash against Southampton, Tuchel has confirmed that Hudson-Odoi faces even more time on the sidelines.

imago1010977562h

The Blues boss revealed: “Callum Hudson-Odoi is still out.

“Doesn’t look so good at the moment. It’s not a matter of days at the moment, it’s a matter of weeks. It’s a setback."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The German continued to discuss Hudson-Odoi's form before the injury, revealing how much of a setback he believes the injury to be to his Chelsea squad.

"He started in the Club World Cup final, we were just talking about it," he continued. "He had an assist in the final, he was crucial on the left side, sometimes as a wingback but most of the time as a winger. 

imago1008930880h

"It was one of the seasons he has had the most play time I would say and was growing into it. Suddenly it stopped his season, not his fault but it’s an upset.”

With Hakim Ziyech and Romelu Lukaku also doubtful for Saturday's clash, 

Chelsea will be hoping they can overcome the recent drop in form to push on and get back to winning ways at St Mary's before travelling to Madrid on Tuesday.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011109300h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Refuses to Look for Chelsea Excuses Following Consecutive Defeats

By Nick Emms27 minutes ago
imago1010489114h (1)
News

Ziyech & Lukaku Face Late Chelsea Fitness Tests Ahead of Southampton Clash

By Nick Emms51 minutes ago
imago1008429559h
Match Coverage

Southampton vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

By Matt Debono53 minutes ago
imago1009019388h (1)
Match Coverage

Confirmed Officials: Southampton vs Chelsea | Premier League

By Matt Debono1 hour ago
imago1010844855h
News

Thomas Tuchel Reveals Honest Chelsea Team Meeting After Real Madrid Defeat

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1011002870h (1)
News

Every Word Thomas Tuchel Said Ahead of Chelsea's Premier League Clash vs Southampton

By Matt Debono and Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1010489114h
News

Thomas Tuchel Confirms Chelsea Team News to Face Southampton

By Matt Debono1 hour ago
imago1010360225h
News

Southampton Boss Ralph Hasenhuttl Praises Thomas Tuchel Ahead of Chelsea Clash

By Nick Emms2 hours ago