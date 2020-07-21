Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Transfer News
Match Coverage

Callum Hudson-Odoi 'happy at Chelsea' amid reports of teenager considering move elsewhere over lack of playing time

Matt Debono

Callum Hudson-Odoi is happy and excited about his future at Chelsea despite speculation suggesting he is frustrated about the lack of playing time in the Blues side. 

The 19-year-old has only recently signed a five-year-deal in west London after Chelsea convinced him to stay following heavy links to Bayern Munich as he came to the end of his deal at Stamford Bridge. 

Hudson-Odoi has only played 48 minutes for the Blues since the restart in June in all competitions and the Independent reported that he may consider a move away from the club in the upcoming summer transfer window after becoming frustrated by the lack of minutes under Frank Lampard. 

The report stated that although he would consider his options, Hudson-Odoi has no intention of forcing a move away from Chelsea. 

But Nizaar Kinsella has quickly squashed reports of frustration and insists the Chelsea youngster is happy to remain at the club. 

The Chelsea winger has seen Christian Pulisic and Willian become the preferred options for Lampard on the flanks since the restart which has seen the Blues edge closer to securing Champions League football next season. 

Hudson-Odoi, 19, will face tougher competition next season following Hakim Ziyech's arrival from Ajax, whilst the Blues are also looking to bring in Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen as terms are close to being agreed. 

Chelsea have also been linked with a move for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice as Michy Batshuayi and Ross Barkley have been earmarked as a pair which could be involved in a swap-deal for the England international. 

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mason Mount: Chelsea motivated to match Premier League champions Liverpool next season

Mason Mount insists Chelsea are motivated to challenge 2019/20 Premier League champions Liverpool next season after the Reds cruised to their first league title in 30 years.

Matt Debono

Chelsea nearing in on signing of Kai Havertz - personal terms close to being agreed

Kai Havertz is reportedly set on a move to Chelsea this summer, with personal terms with the German close to being agreed and a switch to west London drawing ever closer.

Ben Davies

by

ScottKennedy

Frank Lampard hails Olivier Giroud's attitude and goalscoring record after Wembley victory

Frank Lampard has applauded Olivier Giroud's performance against Manchester United and believes he has set an example for his young Chelsea squad with a superb work ethic and positive attitude.

Ben Davies

Frank Lampard heaps praise on Mason Mount and Mateo Kovacic after victory against Manchester United

Frank Lampard praised the impact of the Chelsea midfield during the Blues' dazzling attacking performance against Manchester United, highlighting the importance of Mason Mount and Mateo Kovacic who produced commanding displays.

Ben Davies

Why Christian Pulisic missed Chelsea's 3-1 FA Cup semi-final win against Manchester United

Christian Pulisic wasn't needed by Chelsea on Sunday at Wembley as the Blues battled on without the American, booking their place in the FA Cup final against Arsenal next month.

Matt Debono

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer highlights impact of fatigue in FA Cup semi-final defeat to Chelsea

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes that Manchester United paid the price for Chelsea having an extra 48 hours to prepare in the 3-1 victory for the Blues at Wembley Stadium on Sunday evening.

Ben Davies

Olivier Giroud looking to win 'special' FA Cup final clash against former side Arsenal

Olivier Giroud hailed Chelsea's performance against Manchester United at Wembley and revealed his excitement ahead of the FA Cup final clash against his former side at Wembley on August 1.

Ben Davies

What Frank Lampard told Mason Mount at half-time before Chelsea midfielder netted Blues' second goal in Manchester United FA Cup semi-final win

Frank Lampard has revealed what he told Mason Mount at half-time during Chelsea's FA Cup semi-final victory against Manchester United at Wembley.

Matt Debono

'Mason Mount is better than James Maddison and Jack Grealish' claims Phil Neville

Phil Neville believes Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount is better than James Maddison and Jack Grealish.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard: Chelsea have three finals left this season following FA Cup semi-final win against Manchester United

Frank Lampard says Chelsea have three finals ahead of them after they booked their place in the FA Cup final on Sunday evening.

Matt Debono