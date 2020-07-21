Callum Hudson-Odoi is happy and excited about his future at Chelsea despite speculation suggesting he is frustrated about the lack of playing time in the Blues side.

The 19-year-old has only recently signed a five-year-deal in west London after Chelsea convinced him to stay following heavy links to Bayern Munich as he came to the end of his deal at Stamford Bridge.

Hudson-Odoi has only played 48 minutes for the Blues since the restart in June in all competitions and the Independent reported that he may consider a move away from the club in the upcoming summer transfer window after becoming frustrated by the lack of minutes under Frank Lampard.

The report stated that although he would consider his options, Hudson-Odoi has no intention of forcing a move away from Chelsea.

But Nizaar Kinsella has quickly squashed reports of frustration and insists the Chelsea youngster is happy to remain at the club.

The Chelsea winger has seen Christian Pulisic and Willian become the preferred options for Lampard on the flanks since the restart which has seen the Blues edge closer to securing Champions League football next season.

Hudson-Odoi, 19, will face tougher competition next season following Hakim Ziyech's arrival from Ajax, whilst the Blues are also looking to bring in Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen as terms are close to being agreed.

Chelsea have also been linked with a move for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice as Michy Batshuayi and Ross Barkley have been earmarked as a pair which could be involved in a swap-deal for the England international.

