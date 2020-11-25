Callum Hudson-Odoi has a big future at Chelsea, says Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard has admitted he is seeing a constant improvement from Callum Hudson-Odoi and says he has a big future with Chelsea.

The 20-year-old netted the opener in the Blues' 2-1 win away to Rennes in the Champions League on Tuesday night, which saw them qualify for the last-16 in Europe.

Hudson-Odoi has had to remain patient for his chances this season with the depth in attack that Lampard has at his disposal.

But he was given the chance in Rennes and grasped it with two hands and flourished.

"I am seeing constant improvements from him," said Lampard. "I knew he had had a couple of good performances for the England Under-21s last week, I know he wants more minutes, but I have competition in that area. If he isn’t getting minutes in a period, it doesn’t mean he is out of favour with me. He certainly isn’t.

(Photo by DAMIEN MEYER/AFP via Getty Images)

"He is still a developing player to a degree. The bit of quality he shows with the first two touches before he got his shot away was top class. I know he can do that. There are loads of great things about Callum, and I know there are things he can improve in his game. He knows that.

"He is a big player for Chelsea, he has a big future with us. His all-round game was fantastic, and he gets his goal."

