Callum Hudson-Odoi Heaps Praise on 'Amazing' Chelsea Debutant Lewis Hall After Man of the Match Performance vs Chesterfield

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has heaped praise on youngster Lewis Hall after a Man of the Match performance on his Blues debut against Chesterfield.

The 17-year-old became the youngest Chelsea player to start an FA Cup game too, making history for himself.

Speaking to Chelsea's club website, Hudson-Odoi praised the young defender and revealed how he helped him during the match.

imago1009014989h

Hudson-Odoi, who also made his Chelsea debut in the FA Cup, back in 2018 against Newcastle United, played infront of Hall and was guiding him through the match on the left-hand side.

Speaking on the youngster, Hudson-Odoi said:"He was amazing. I said to him throughout the whole game just keep playing the way you are playing.

Read More

"From early you could spot it, how confident he was on the ball, driving with the ball. Defensively he was solid as well and I'm very happy for him. Hopefully he can keep going." 

Hall will be hoping that he can follow in the shoes of Hudson-Odoi, who has become a regular in the Chelsea team under Thomas Tuchel this season.

imago1009014235h

The 21-year-old's unpredictability out wide caused non-league Chesterfield several problems and he capped off a fine performance with a fantastic goal.

The winger cut inside from the left flank and onto his favoured right foot before curling a strike past Scott Loach to double Chelsea's lead in the first half.

Hall, who played his part in two goals, will be hoping for more opportunites at Chelsea over the coming weeks.

imago1008952605h
