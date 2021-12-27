Callum Hudson-Odoi Heaps Praise Upon Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku After Aston Villa Goal

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has hailed Blues striker Romelu Lukaku after his Man of the Match and goalscoring performance against Aston Villa.

The 28-year-old bagged just six minutes after his introduction, proving his worth to Thomas Tuchel's side.

Speaking to Chelsea's official club website after the match, Hudson-Odoi heaped praise upon his teammate Lukaku.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

"Rom is an amazing player. His strengths are very good for us upfront. He knows how to hold the ball up so we can play around him really well," he said.

"When we get the balls into the box, he's always there to try and get a header or control it and set it back for the player behind him.

"He's a massive player for us and we have to keep going, keep feeding him the ball in and around the box and hopefully he can find the back of the net."

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

The pair linked up well, with Hudson-Odoi finding an inch perfect pass to find Lukaku in the box, who beat Tyrone Mings to head Chelsea into the lead early into the second period.

The duo linked up yet again in added time as the 21-year-old found Lukaku on the righ hand side of the pitch, allowing the Belgian to break in on goal and win a penalty against the Villains.

It remains to be seen as to whether the pair will be trusted to start against Brighton in the final match for Chelsea of 2021 on Wednesday.

