Callum Hudson-Odoi Jokes He 'Will Take Credit' for Hakim Ziyech's Chelsea Strike vs Spurs
Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi has jokingly taken credit for Hakim Ziyech's opener against Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend.
The Moroccan turned onto his left-foot before releasing a stunning strike into the top corner.
Speaking to Chelsea's social media channels after the match, Hudson-Odoi heaped praise on Ziyech and joked that he will 'take a lot of the credit' for his goal.
When asked about the goal, he said: "Don’t tell him this but I will take a lot of the credit! Seriously, I am really happy for him as the goal itself was an amazing finish. I told him that as soon as he shot I knew it was in. I could just tell."
The 21-year-old then continued to back down, stating that he won't take 'a lot of the credit' for the world-class finish.
"I won’t take a lot of the credit as it was an amazing goal. I am happy for him because he deserved a goal for his performance today. It was a big game and big rivalry, so we’re delighted to get the three points. I am happy and smiling!" he concluded.
Chelsea will be pleased with the performance from the pair, who combined well on several ocassions to get in behind the Spurs team.
The switch to a back four saw a more attacking side push forward in search of a goal in the second-half and score two to seal the three points in the fierce London derby.
