Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Callum Hudson-Odoi Jokes He 'Will Take Credit' for Hakim Ziyech's Chelsea Strike vs Spurs

Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi has jokingly taken credit for Hakim Ziyech's opener against Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend.

The Moroccan turned onto his left-foot before releasing a stunning strike into the top corner.

Speaking to Chelsea's social media channels after the match, Hudson-Odoi heaped praise on Ziyech and joked that he will 'take a lot of the credit' for his goal.

imago1009360267h

When asked about the goal, he said: "Don’t tell him this but I will take a lot of the credit! Seriously, I am really happy for him as the goal itself was an amazing finish. I told him that as soon as he shot I knew it was in. I could just tell."

Read More

The 21-year-old then continued to back down, stating that he won't take 'a lot of the credit' for the world-class finish.

"I won’t take a lot of the credit as it was an amazing goal. I am happy for him because he deserved a goal for his performance today. It was a big game and big rivalry, so we’re delighted to get the three points. I am happy and smiling!" he concluded.

imago1009370283h

Chelsea will be pleased with the performance from the pair, who combined well on several ocassions to get in behind the Spurs team.

The switch to a back four saw a more attacking side push forward in search of a goal in the second-half and score two to seal the three points in the fierce London derby.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009360267h
News

Callum Hudson-Odoi Jokes He 'Will Take Credit' for Hakim Ziyech's Chelsea Strike vs Spurs

30 seconds ago
imago1007849214h
News

Revealed: What Happened on Thomas Tuchel's First Day at Chelsea

30 seconds ago
imago1009264059h
Transfer News

Report: West Ham United Plotting Late-Window Move for Chelsea's Armando Broja Amid Southampton Interest

1 hour ago
imago1009370283h
News

Callum Hudson-Odoi Admits 'Difficult' Chelsea Period Over Winter Months

1 hour ago
imago1008934179h
News

Report: Premier League Rules Could Change for Covid-19 Fixture Postponements

2 hours ago
imago1009361744h (1)
News

Hakim Ziyech: Spurs Display One of the Best for Chelsea Since Ajax Arrival

2 hours ago
imago1009360267h
News

Callum Hudson-Odoi Praises Chelsea Performance in Spurs Triumph

3 hours ago
imago1009359727h
News

Hakim Ziyech Eyed Top Corner Strike Against Spurs in Chelsea Triumph

3 hours ago