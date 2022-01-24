Callum Hudson-Odoi Jokes He 'Will Take Credit' for Hakim Ziyech's Chelsea Strike vs Spurs

Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi has jokingly taken credit for Hakim Ziyech's opener against Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend.

The Moroccan turned onto his left-foot before releasing a stunning strike into the top corner.

Speaking to Chelsea's social media channels after the match, Hudson-Odoi heaped praise on Ziyech and joked that he will 'take a lot of the credit' for his goal.

IMAGO / Action Plus

When asked about the goal, he said: "Don’t tell him this but I will take a lot of the credit! Seriously, I am really happy for him as the goal itself was an amazing finish. I told him that as soon as he shot I knew it was in. I could just tell."

The 21-year-old then continued to back down, stating that he won't take 'a lot of the credit' for the world-class finish.

"I won’t take a lot of the credit as it was an amazing goal. I am happy for him because he deserved a goal for his performance today. It was a big game and big rivalry, so we’re delighted to get the three points. I am happy and smiling!" he concluded.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Chelsea will be pleased with the performance from the pair, who combined well on several ocassions to get in behind the Spurs team.

The switch to a back four saw a more attacking side push forward in search of a goal in the second-half and score two to seal the three points in the fierce London derby.

