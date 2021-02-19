Callum Hudson-Odoi looking forward to 'massive' Champions League clash against Atlético Madrid

Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi is aware of the enormity of the task on his side's hands ahead of their Champions League tie against Atlético Madrid next week.

Los Rojibancos sit six points clear at the top of the La Liga with a game in hand, and are in pole position to claim their first league crown since 2014 - their second under Diego Simeone.

"I’m really excited! It’s a massive game against Atlético, who we know are a big team and are doing really well this season," said the Cobham graduate, in an interview with Chelsea.

The 20-year-old has bagged five goals and four assists in 25 appearances across all competitions this season.

The England international added: "We want to go into that game with the mentality of trying to win and trying to get through to the next round. It will be a different game to what we were expecting, going to Romania instead of Spain, but it’s going to be big for us either way.

"We all know football is a crazy sport and it can go either way. You can be winning one minute and the next minute you’re losing, especially in the Champions League. Our aim is just to give it everything we’ve got and let’s see if we can make it through."

Hudson-Odoi, a predominant winger, has become an integral member of the starting XI under Blues boss Thomas Tuchel, with a series of eye-catching displays operating in a newfound right wing-back role.

Chelsea and Atlético will play the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie in Bucharest owing to Covid restrictions.

The fixture was originally set to be held at the Wanda Metripolitano, but UEFA regulations dictated that an alternative venue must be found by the Spanish club.

