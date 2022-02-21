Skip to main content
Callum Hudson-Odoi Major Injury Doubt for Chelsea's Champions League Clash vs Lille

Callum Hudson-Odoi is expected to be an injury absentee for Chelsea on Tuesday when they face LOSC Lille in the Champions League.

Thomas Tuchel was without the 21-year-old for their 1-0 win over Crystal Palace because of a Achilles problem, which left him sidelined following their return from Abu Dhabi. 

Hudson-Odoi was hoped to return for the midweek last-16 clash at Stamford Bridge, but Tuchel hinted in his pre-match press conference that a return was unlikely when providing an update on the team news. 

imago1009354447h

Cesar Azpilicueta joined Hudson-Odoi on the sidelines on Saturday and Tuchel compared the duos situation, suggesting Hudson-Odoi wouldn't be fit for Tuesday. 

“Azpi looks much better than Callum," revealed Tuchel. "Callum did not train, Azpi trained and had no reaction. If it stays like this he is available tomorrow."

But as the players emerged from their Cobham training facility for open training on Monday afternoon, Hudson-Odoi wasn't spotted which makes him a huge doubt for Lille's visit of the English capital. 

Read More

The Englishman will now hope to make it back in time for Sunday's Wembley showdown against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final. 

imago1009579582h

It's not all bad news for Tuchel and co. Mount is back with the team after an ankle injury, while Reece James is expected to return at some point this week from a long-term hamstring injury. 

Mount was seen in team training, while James will miss the Lille tie in his bid to return by the end of the week. 

Tuchel admitted Mount could make the squad on Tuesday night depending on his condition

He added in his pre-match press conference prior to the training session: "Mason did a very good individual training, he will try to come back to training today but he was out a little bit too long maybe to start. Perhaps he is involved in the squad, he has not trained with the team yet."

