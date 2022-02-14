Skip to main content
Callum Hudson-Odoi Makes Admission Regarding England & Ghana International Future

Chelsea's winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has opened up on his international future as the youngster has the option of playing for England or Ghana.

The 21-year-old is eligible for both nations and is yet to commit fully to either country.

Speaking to Standard Sport, Hudson-Odoi lifted the lid on his international future.

imago1009579635h

When asked if he'd play at the World Cup for England if called up, he said: "I don’t know. At the end of the day, we will wait until that time comes. At the same time, I’ve just got to focus on the club until we get that far."

Hudson-Odoi's father was recently spotted in a meeting with Chris Hughton amid rumours regarding the Chelsea start changing his national allegiance to represent Ghana.

Read More

It is believed that Hughton is attempting to convince the Chelsea star to play for Ghana rather than England.

imago1009784345h

Back in October, England manager Gareth Southgate held talks with the winger to convince him to continue his career with England.

However, despite his increase in game time at Chelsea, Hudson-Odoi has not been named in the England squad this season.

The 21-year-old also rejected a call-up to the England under-21 squad back in November and Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel admitted they must respect his decision.

It, therefore, remains to be seen as to who the youngster will commit his international allegiance to but there could be a battle between England and Ghana for his services.

