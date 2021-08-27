Callum Hudson-Odoi Snubs England to Focus on Chelsea

August 27, 2021
Callum Hudson-Odoi Makes England and Chelsea Decision Amid Atalanta Links

Callum Hudson-Odoi has turned down a chance to join the England U21 setup for the upcoming international break to stay at Chelsea. 

The 20-year-old is yet to play for Chelsea in the Premier League this season under Thomas Tuchel which highlights the strong competition in the forward roles in west London. 

Hudson-Odoi has been linked with a switch away with Atalanta showing interest in a possible loan move ahead of the August 31 deadline.

Hudson-Odoi isn't near the senior England setup due to his limited game time, but was offered a chance to join the U21 squad for their internationals next month against Romania and Kosovo. 

However, the Blues star has turned it down to focus on staying at Chelsea to try to break into Tuchel's squad, which sees them face Aston Villa after the international break. 

England U21 boss Lee Carsley spoke of Hudson-Odoi's absence, revealing it was his decision to not accept the call-up to the 24-man squad. 

As quoted by football.london, Carsley said: "Callum is a player that we really like. I’ve had some really good conversations with him and his advisor and Callum felt that it wasn’t the right time for him at the minute to come with England. He’s stayed back at Chelsea to work on his development there. I respected that decision and that was it really."

This suggests Hudson-Odoi is planning to be at Chelsea once the window shuts at the end of the month, readying himself to put him in the best position possible to push himself into contention. 

