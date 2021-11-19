Callum Hudson-Odoi Praises Thomas Tuchel for Chelsea Champions League Victory

Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi has heaped praise upon Blues boss Tuchel as his side prepare to face Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday.

The German has guided his Chelsea team to the top of the Premier League table, three points clear of Manchester City and Liverpool as things stand.

Speakin to TalkSPORT, Hudson-Odoi has opened up about Tuchel's management methods, praising the head coach.

IMAGO / Gonzales Photo

He said: “He knows what he wants to win and so do we. So we are playing as hard as we can and to the best level we can to obviously win every game.

“When he has come in, he has given us that extra motivation, extra courage and push to know that regardless, he is going to push us to our hardest level because he wants the best out of us."

Tuchel motivated the side, which sat ninth in the Premier League upon his arrival.

The Blues went on to finish fourth and lift the Champions League trophy just months into Tuchel's tenure.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

“It’s definitely a good thing to know that he is coming in with the motivation and determination to try to win games and win trophies," Hudson-Odoi continued.

"We are going to keep pushing until we reach our main goal.”

The Blues will be looking for victory at the King Power as they search for the Premier League title this season.

