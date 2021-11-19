Skip to main content
November 19, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Callum Hudson-Odoi Makes Honest Thomas Tuchel Admission Ahead of Leicester Clash

Author:

Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi has heaped praise upon Blues boss Tuchel as his side prepare to face Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday.

The German has guided his Chelsea team to the top of the Premier League table, three points clear of Manchester City and Liverpool as things stand.

Speakin to TalkSPORT, Hudson-Odoi has opened up about Tuchel's management methods, praising the head coach.

imago1007758847h

He said: “He knows what he wants to win and so do we. So we are playing as hard as we can and to the best level we can to obviously win every game.

“When he has come in, he has given us that extra motivation, extra courage and push to know that regardless, he is going to push us to our hardest level because he wants the best out of us."

Tuchel motivated the side, which sat ninth in the Premier League upon his arrival.

Read More

The Blues went on to finish fourth and lift the Champions League trophy just months into Tuchel's tenure.

imago1007585611h

“It’s definitely a good thing to know that he is coming in with the motivation and determination to try to win games and win trophies," Hudson-Odoi continued.

"We are going to keep pushing until we reach our main goal.”

The Blues will be looking for victory at the King Power as they search for the Premier League title this season.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1007479137h
News

Callum Hudson-Odoi Praises Thomas Tuchel for Chelsea Champions League Victory

1 minute ago
imago1007845318h
News

Thomas Tuchel 'Confident' Thiago Silva Will Be Fit for Leicester Clash Despite Brazil Duty

16 minutes ago
imago1007424933h
News

Revealed: When Thomas Tuchel Hopes Romelu Lukaku Will Return for Chelsea Following Injury

31 minutes ago
imago1006858725h
Match Coverage

Preview: Leicester City vs Chelsea | Premier League

1 hour ago
imago0045289887h
News

Revealed: Chelsea to Wear Away Kit in Premier League Clash vs Leicester City

1 hour ago
imago1007808264h
News

'A Big Challenge' - Leicester Boss Brendan Rodgers Heaps Praise Upon Chelsea

2 hours ago
imago1002965128h
News

Thomas Tuchel Provides Positive Update on Antonio Rudiger's Chelsea Future Despite Contract Stand-Off

2 hours ago
imago1007435554h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel to Make Late Timo Werner Fitness Assessment for Leicester City Encounter

3 hours ago