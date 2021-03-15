Callum Hudson-Odoi, Marc Guehi & Conor Gallagher named in England U21 squad for European Championships

Chelsea trio Callum Hudson-Odoi, Marc Guehi and Conor Gallagher have all been selected in England's U21 squad for the group stages of the European Championships which are set to take place later this month.

England boss Aidy Boothroyd's 23-man squad was confirmed ahead of their Group D matches against Portugal, Croatia and Switzerland.

And Chelsea have had three players called up. Hudson-Odoi in among the names, while Guehi who is on loan at Swansea City, and Conor Gallagher who is at West Brom were also included in the Young Lions squad.

(Photo by Richard Long/News Images/Sipa USA)

On his squad, Boothroyd said: "I am excited by this group - not just in their ability but also their togetherness and team spirit - and know they will do everything they can to make the country proud. I am grateful to Gareth [Southgate] for his support with what we are trying to achieve, and also to the clubs for recognising the importance of these finals.

"We want to win every time we play and will do all we can to reach the knockout stage - but this is also a crucial opportunity for providing valuable experience on and off the pitch that will help the players, their clubs and England in future."

The full England U21 squad:

