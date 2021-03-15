NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Search

Callum Hudson-Odoi, Marc Guehi & Conor Gallagher named in England U21 squad for European Championships

Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea trio Callum Hudson-Odoi, Marc Guehi and Conor Gallagher have all been selected in England's U21 squad for the group stages of the European Championships which are set to take place later this month.

England boss Aidy Boothroyd's 23-man squad was confirmed ahead of their Group D matches against Portugal, Croatia and Switzerland.

And Chelsea have had three players called up. Hudson-Odoi in among the names, while Guehi who is on loan at Swansea City, and Conor Gallagher who is at West Brom were also included in the Young Lions squad.

sipa_32456403

On his squad, Boothroyd said: "I am excited by this group - not just in their ability but also their togetherness and team spirit - and know they will do everything they can to make the country proud. I am grateful to Gareth [Southgate] for his support with what we are trying to achieve, and also to the clubs for recognising the importance of these finals.

"We want to win every time we play and will do all we can to reach the knockout stage - but this is also a crucial opportunity for providing valuable experience on and off the pitch that will help the players, their clubs and England in future."

The full England U21 squad:

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_31614957
Transfer News

Chelsea set asking price for Emerson Palmieri - Napoli & Inter Milan interested

sipa_32282734
News

Callum Hudson-Odoi, Marc Guehi & Conor Gallagher named in England U21 squad for European Championships

sipa_32614266
News

Kai Havertz admits Chelsea don't score enough goals and need to improve

sipa_32450888 (1)
News

Kai Havertz makes promise to turnaround Chelsea form soon

sipa_32544805
Transfer News

Borussia Dortmund set asking price for Chelsea target Erling Haaland this summer

sipa_32614539
News

Thomas Tuchel makes transfer admission ahead of summer window

sipa_32613885
News

Christian Pulisic 'key member' of Chelsea squad amid speculation over future

sipa_32614379
News

Ben Chilwell: Chelsea disappointed with Leeds United draw