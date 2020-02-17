Absolute Chelsea
Callum Hudson-Odoi: Massive feeling playing for boyhood club Chelsea

Matt Debono

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has revealed his delight after being given the chance at Stamford Bridge to play for his boyhood club.

A boyhood Blues fan, Hudson-Odoi went through the academy ranks at Cobham before he broke through into the first-team. 

After featuring under Maurizio Sarri last season, the 19-year-old has become a regular under Frank Lampard this season.

Callum Hudson-Odoi has appeared for the Chelsea first-team on 25 occasions - scoring three times and providing five assists. 

WATCH: Callum Hudson-Odoi will be joined by Hakim Ziyech in the summer after Chelsea agreed a deal for the 26-year-old.

Speaking in the official Chelsea programme, Hudson-Odoi said: "I've been a Chelsea fan since I joined and, trust me, when you play for the club you support, it's a massive feeling.

"You just can't believe it. All those years I was sitting in the stands and looking at players like Didier Drogba, Eden Hazard and Willian, because they are in the sort of positions that I play and I wanted to try and emulate them. 

"So, when I got my chance and I was on the pitch with Hazard for the first time, it was such a great feeling."

He recently signed a new long-term deal at Stamford Bridge following the arrival of Frank Lampard this season.

There were strong links with Bayern Munich but the Blues managed to convince one of their most highly-rated youngsters to stay put in west London. 

Speaking ahead of the huge clash against Manchester United, Hudson-Odoi will be looked at to produce when it matters for the Blues as the race for a spot in the top-four continues.

Chelsea face Manchester United in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Monday evening. 

