Thomas Tuchel Tells Callum Hudson-Odoi to Back Norwich Display Up Against Southampton

Thomas Tuchel has told Callum Hudson-Odoi he must back his Norwich performance up in Chelsea's next match which is against Southampton on Tuesday night.

The 20-year-old was given the nod to start in the Chelsea attack against Norwich City because of the injuries to duo Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner.

No Lukaku, no Werner? It was no problem for the Blues as they ran riot at Stamford Bridge. Norwich, who were reduced to 10 men in the second half, saw the hosts put seven past them to see them remain at the bottom of the table.

Hudson-Odoi got Chelsea's second of the afternoon with a neat finish past Tim Krul, slotting away following an outstanding through ball from Mateo Kovacic in the midfield.

Tuchel challenged the Chelsea winger pre-match to prove a point but it wouldn't come overnight, he would need consistency for 250 games.

"He needs to play the next 250 games on the highest level and then that was the turning point. But is it a turning point if he does a brilliant match tomorrow (against Norwich)? No.

“It’s only a turning point if he makes it a turning point – and only if he does not only do one good match, one good half, 60 good minutes, but if he does it consistently. It’s as easy as that with every player.

“Once you do this you will have more minutes. Once you have more minutes you will maybe look back and say: ‘That was a turning point.’ You need to fight for it. You need to deserve it. It must be a perfect fit in a perfect moment. Sometimes you need a bit of luck. But in the end the only person who can answer that question is Callum. And we will support him.”

1 down, 249 to go for Hudson-Odoi. Despite being on the receiving end of Tuchel's shouting on the touchline within the first five minutes against Norwich, the Chelsea winger flourished and earned his goal in the second half.

Tuchel was pleased with Hudson-Odoi's performance against Norwich but wants him to back his display up in their next game.

"Good, he had a good game," Tuchel told the media in response to how pleased he was with the 20-year-old.

"He played well against Malmo and had a good game today but there are still things to improve and to work on.

"Now it is on him. It is like I said before the game, he needs to show that he is able to produce performances like this consistently and now is the time to show. Next opportunity will be Tuesday."

Chelsea face Southampton at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night in the Carabao Cup.

