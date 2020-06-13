Callum Hudson-Odoi confirms he will face no further action from police after rape allegation

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has confirmed he will face no further action from police after an allegation of rape was made against him last month.

The 19-year-old was arrested last month on suspicion of rape after emergency services were called to his west London address following a report of an unwell woman.

He was released on bail, and now the teenager has confirmed that he will face no further action.

Taking to Twitter, Hudson-Odoi said: "At a time where there are bigger things happening in the world right now, you may also be aware of serious allegations that were made against me.

"I have stayed silent and assisted the police fully throughout their enquiries, as I knew the day would soon come when my name would be cleared. Following a full and thorough investigation, the police have now confirmed they will take no further action.

"I would like to use this platform to thank everyone who has stood by my side and supported me during this difficult period.

"I have learned that being a footballer and playing for one of the best clubs in the world comes with great responsibility, and going forward I will try and use my platform as a Chelsea player to be the best role model that I can be."

He is expected to not start in the Blues' first game back next weekend against Aston Villa following the coronavirus crisis after picking up a minor injury.

