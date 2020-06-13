Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Transfer News
Match Coverage

Callum Hudson-Odoi confirms he will face no further action from police after rape allegation

Matt Debono

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has confirmed he will face no further action from police after an allegation of rape was made against him last month.

The 19-year-old was arrested last month on suspicion of rape after emergency services were called to his west London address following a report of an unwell woman.

He was released on bail, and now the teenager has confirmed that he will face no further action. 

Taking to Twitter, Hudson-Odoi said: "At a time where there are bigger things happening in the world right now, you may also be aware of serious allegations that were made against me. 

"I have stayed silent and assisted the police fully throughout their enquiries, as I knew the day would soon come when my name would be cleared. Following a full and thorough investigation, the police have now confirmed they will take no further action. 

"I would like to use this platform to thank everyone who has stood by my side and supported me during this difficult period.

"I have learned that being a footballer and playing for one of the best clubs in the world comes with great responsibility, and going forward I will try and use my platform as a Chelsea player to be the best role model that I can be."

He is expected to not start in the Blues' first game back next weekend against Aston Villa following the coronavirus crisis after picking up a minor injury. 

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Early Chelsea team news: Callum Hudson-Odoi 'unlikely to start' against Aston Villa

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is expected to be out contention to start for Frank Lampard's side when the Blues travel to Villa Park to face Aston Villa next Sunday in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

RB Leipzig expect to lose Timo Werner to Chelsea this summer

RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann has admitted he doesn't think forward Timo Werner will be at the club next season.

Matt Debono

Report: Chelsea place N'Golo Kante on transfer market amid Real Madrid interest to fund summer raid

Chelsea are reportedly open to selling midfielder N'Golo Kante this summer as the Blues look to fund a summer spending spree to improve the squad.

Matt Debono

Christian Pulisic on 'feeling blessed' and 'huge honour' after earning move to England and Chelsea

Christian Pulisic has revealed how much of an honour it is to reach the top and play for a club like Chelsea.

Matt Debono

Chelsea ready to listen to offers for defensive quartet

Chelsea are ready to listen to offers for four of their defenders this summer as Frank Lampard looks to part fund incomings to the club.

Matt Debono

What Chelsea's transfer business means for club-captain Cesar Azpilicueta

Cesar Azpilicueta arrived at Chelsea in the summer of 2012 following the Blues' Champions League triumph and has been ever-present in the side.

Matt Debono

Mason Mount warns Chelsea team-mates over bad language in empty Premier League stadiums

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has warned his team-mates against swearing when the Blues return to Premier League action in empty grounds.

Matt Debono

Gareth Southgate makes Ruben Loftus-Cheek Euro 2020 admission

England boss Gareth Southgate believes the coronavirus crisis has benefitted certain players including Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Matt Debono

'He deserves a new contract' - Chelsea fans on Antonio Rudiger's birthday message to Kai Havertz

Chelsea fans are excited at the prospect of landing Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz this summer.

Matt Debono

Revealed: Timo Werner's £54 million release clause doesn't expire until July 15

The awaited transfer of RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner to Chelsea may have to wait slightly longer before the deal is announced.

Matt Debono