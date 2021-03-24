NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Callum Hudson-Odoi outlines Chelsea and England ambitions

Callum Hudson-Odoi is looking to clinch silverware with Chelsea this season and to make the England squad this summer.

Hudson-Odoi, 20, has become a regular in west London since the turn of the year following Thomas Tuchel's arrival, which has seen him often deployed as a right wing-back. 

Chelsea have been impressive. Defensively sound, conceding just twice, and in Tuchel's opening 14 games they have yet to lose a game (W10, D4).

sipa_32465864 (1)

It sees Chelsea inside the top four whilst also still in the Champions League and FA Cup. 

With the season coming into its most important stage, Chelsea are in a prime position of potentially lifting silverware at the end of the season and Hudson-Odoi has outlined the Blues' hopes for the remainder of the campaign.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: "The main aim is to try and win a trophy with Chelsea, try and get to the FA Cup Final, try and go as far as possible in the Champions League and finish in the top 4 in the Premier League."

Hudson-Odoi is also keen to make the England team for the European Championships this summer. He only made the U21 side for the March internationals but is looking to make the step up to Gareth Southgate's senior side.

He added on his England hopes: "Try to make the Euro Squad, that’s a massive opportunity. There won’t be many times when you get to play for your country in a home major tournament. So that’s a major aim. Do well for the rest of the season and try and get in the squad for it."

