September 22, 2021
Callum Hudson-Odoi Outlines Chelsea's Carabao Cup Ambitions Ahead of Aston Villa Clash

Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi has revealed the Blues' ambitions in the Carabao Cup ahead of the third round clash with Aston Villa on Wednesday evening.

The two sides will face off just weeks after Chelsea beat the Villains 3-0 in the Premier League.

Speaking to Chelsea FC ahead of the match, Hudson-Odoi has spoken about the team's ambitions this season.

"The standard that we set for ourselves is we want to win every game. Our mindset is on winning, getting through to the next round and going as far in the competition as possible." he said.

The Blues have started the 2021/22 season in fine fashion, remaining unbeaten as they lifted the Super Cup before winning their first Champions League match. Thomas Tuchel's side have won four out of five Premier League matches, only conceding one goal.

Hudson-Odoi continued: "We’ve started the season well so we don’t want to slack off. We want to keep the momentum so hopefully we get the win and go through to the next round."

Chelsea will be looking to keep up their fine form by beating Aston Villa and progressing to the next round of the tournament but could rotate their side heavily, and see Hudson-Odoi start either at wing-back or in a more attacking role.

