'Score Goals & Make Assists' - Callum Hudson-Odoi Outlines Chelsea Aims

    • October 24, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Callum Hudson-Odoi Outlines Goals & Ambitions at Chelsea

    Author:

    Callum Hudson-Odoi has discussed his goals and ambitions when playing for Chelsea.

    The 20-year-old started for the Blues against Norwich City on Saturday in the Premier League following the absences of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner through injury.

    Hudson-Odoi was told by Thomas Tuchel to prove himself and he did just that. Despite receiving an earful from the Chelsea boss inside the first five minutes, he went on to get on the scoresheet against Canaries, slotting past Tim Krul after an outstanding through ball from Mateo Kovacic.

    sipa_35706406 (1)

    Chelsea ran riot at Stamford Bridge, scoring seven goals, which would've boosted Hudson-Odoi's confidence heading into Tuesday's Carabao Cup tie against Southampton. 

    He was put in his favourite position out on the left wing, and the English winger revealed what he hopes to contribute to the Chelsea side when selected. 

    "My aim when playing in the front three is to score goals and make assists, but contributing to the team as much as possible will help me no matter what," he told the official Chelsea website.

    sipa_35707115 (1)

    "So I think to myself that I've got to work hard, keep improving, keep showing the work off the ball as well, but it is helping by scoring and making assists as well.

    "That is my favourite position, I’ve always played there. No matter where I play I will give my best whatever position it is but I feel most comfortable there. I have been playing there all my life so I know the position very well."

    Tuchel hinted that Hudson-Odoi would play on Tuesday when the Saints make the trip to capital. It will be another chance for him to show his qualities as Lukaku and Werner remain sidelined

    sipa_35707087 (2)

    "He played well against Malmo and had a good game today (Saturday) but there are still things to improve and to work on.

    "Now it is on him. It is like I said before the game, he needs to show that he is able to produce performances like this consistently and now is the time to show.

    "Next opportunity will be Tuesday."

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    pjimage (55)
    News

    'Score Goals & Make Assists' - Callum Hudson-Odoi Outlines Chelsea Aims

    1 minute ago
    sipa_35706419
    Features/Opinions

    Comment: Chelsea's Goalscoring Versatility Softens Romelu Lukaku Blow

    31 minutes ago
    sipa_35705282
    Match Coverage

    Chelsea vs Southampton: How to Watch/Live Stream | Carabao Cup

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35706406
    News

    'Determined' - Callum Hudson-Odoi Issues Warning to Chelsea's Premier League Title Rivals

    1 hour ago
    pjimage (54)
    News

    Chelsea Set to Be Handed N'Golo Kante Fitness Boost Ahead of Southampton Clash

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35169291
    Match Coverage

    Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Southampton | Carabao Cup

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35707113
    News

    'That Is My Favourite Position' - Hudson-Odoi On Being Part of Front Three vs Norwich

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35706527
    News

    Mason Mount Chelsea Teammates Callum Hudson-Odoi and Reece James

    2 hours ago