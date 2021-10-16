'He's Been Fantastic' - Callum Hudson-Odoi Comments on Teammate Romelu Lukaku

Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi has heaped praise on his fellow teammate and club record signing Romelu Lukaku.

The Belgian striker has scored four goals since returning for his second stint at the club, joining from Serie A champions Inter Milan in the summer.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

In an interview with Sky Sports prior to Chelsea's 1-0 win over Brentford, Hudson-Odoi spoke on the impact Lukaku has made since returning to west London.

He said: "Rom's a fantastic player.

"When he first came in you could see he had the leadership qualities already. He's come in the changing room and been very vocal."

(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

Lukaku originally joined the Blues back in 2011 and enjoyed successful loan spells at West Brom and Everton, before leaving on a permanent transfer to the latter.

He eventually moved to Manchester United and then Inter Milan, where he played under former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte.

Hudson-Odoi added: "(He's been) talking a lot and trying give advice on how he wants the attacking players playing with him. His strengths are big qualities, and his qualities are helpful for the team.

"He's been fantastic since he's been here and hopefully it keeps going, and he keeps scoring and helping the team."

