Callum Hudson-Odoi Reflects on Chelsea's Victory Over Aston Villa

Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi has given his verdict on the Blues' victory against Aston Villa at Villa Park on Boxing Day.

A Jorginho brace either side of Romelu Lukaku's goal from the bench was enough to see Chelsea come back and win 3-1.

Speaking to Chelsea's Fifth Stand app after the match, Hudson-Odoi reflected on his team's performance.

He praised his teammates, saying: "The whole team performance, we did really well as a team. We worked really hard. The first half was difficult for us for pressing. We had to do really well in the second half.

"The opportunities came for us and we took them. It's good to know that we took the three points here but we have to go again on Wednesday."

The Blues face Brighton at home on Wednesday as they look to close out the year with another three points, handing them a boost in the Premier League title race.

The victory over Aston Villa saw Thomas Tuchel's side move level on points with Liverpool, who come to Stamford Bridge on the first game of the New Year.

With games coming thick and fast, Hudson-Odoi was thrown into the starting line-up just days after returning to Chelsea training after isolating with Covid-19.

He could be in line to make an appearance against Brighton, with Chelsea struggling for numbers in attack due to a Covid-19 outbreak and injury concerns.

Tuchel will provide the latest team news ahead of Wednesday's fixture.

