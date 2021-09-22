September 22, 2021
Callum Hudson-Odoi Reflects on Previous Victory Over Aston Villa Ahead of Carabao Cup Third Round

Callum Hudson-Odoi has looked back on Chelsea's 3-0 victory against Aston Villa in the Premier League ahead of the clash against the Villains on Wednesday.

With several players returning from international duty, Hudson-Odoi started the Premier League clash and impressed, helping his side in both attacking and defensive scenarios.

Speaking to Chelsea FC ahead of the Carabao Cup third round, Hudson-Odoi discussed the previous match.

"They played the same formation as us so at times it was a bit difficult,. It was a game where it was more about being patient and waiting for the goals to come." he said.

Chelsea were ahead in the previous cash, with Romelu Lukaku opening the scoring on his home debut before Mateo Kovacic added a second in the second half. Lukaku capped the fantastic performance with a 93rd minute goal.

Hudson-Odoi continued: "They were defending very deep and at times it was difficult for us to make certain runs or get the ball into certain areas to penetrate them and be dangerous so it was a tough game.

"At the same time, we got the job done, got the 3-0 win and a clean sheet as well which was amazing. We did what we needed to do, it was a good game and I enjoyed it." 

The Blues will be looking for a repeat of the result as they host the Villains again, this time in the Carabao Cup third round.

News

News

News

News

News

News

News

Transfer News

