Callum Hudson-Odoi Reluctantly Accepts Chelsea Role Under Thomas Tuchel

Callum Hudson-Odoi has accepted his fate at Chelsea that he will play in a more defensive role under Thomas Tuchel.

The 20-year-old has seen himself playing as a right wing-back when given minutes by Tuchel, which even the German knows is not his preferred position.

"I know it’s (right wing-back) not his favourite position but I think he can play this position and serve the team when it’s necessary," said Tuchel earlier this month.

Hudson-Odoi has made one Premier League appearance for the Blues this season which came against Aston Villa, while also featuring in the Super Cup last month.

But the Englishman knows that his best chance of selection comes in a more defensive role, something he has accepted, but not willingly it appears.

"The way I look at it now is I’m in the situation where I have to help out much more in defence rather than attack," he told the official Chelsea website.

"It’s up and down and it gets tiring at times but you’re always pushing for the clean sheet because if they don’t score, they don’t win.

"It’s much more of a defensive mindset for me trying to keep clean sheets but it’s started really well."

What else did he say?

Hudson-Odoi's only appearance this season in the league came against Villa which was his 100th appearance for the club.

He added: "I got told a couple of times by my brother that I was pretty close (to 100 appearances). I didn’t know it was that game specifically so when I found out, it was a bit of a surprise but a happy feeling for me as well.

"I was buzzing about it but the fact we won on the day was more important. It was a good result but obviously making 100 appearances for this club is pretty special too."

He will be hoping for another chance against Dean Smith's side in the Carabao Cup third round at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

