    October 25, 2021
    Callum Hudson-Odoi Responds to Thomas Tuchel's Touchline Berating

    Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has discussed how Thomas Tuchel has treated him during his time at the club.

    This comes after the manager admitted that he is hard on Hudson-Odoi because 'it is what he needs'.

    Speaking following Chelsea's 7-0 victory against Norwich via Evening Standard, Hudson-Odoi responeded to his manager.

    He said: “It was just to keep putting in the intensity, and keep working hard and going forward and being direct - be myself. And try to create as many opportunities as possible, try to score. Be decisive in the box.

    “It was good the sort of instructions that he gave to me, playing in that position - to be free, to do what you do, and try to make things happen. It was very influential for me. It was good.

    “You have got to prove it to yourself as well, keep on doing your stuff. When you are playing, every game, you have got to show yourself and show how capable you are of playing and doing it every game, show consistency and put in a good performance to show that you are worthy of playing in the team.”

    Hudson-Odoi will be looking to push forward and impress in the next few matches as Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku remain sidelined with injuries.

