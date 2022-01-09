Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Callum Hudson-Odoi Reveals What His Thomas Tuchel Told Him Ahead of Chelsea vs Chesterfield

Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi has revealed what his instructions from manager Thomas Tuchel were in his side's 5-1 FA Cup win over Chesterfield on Saturday afternoon.

The 21-year-old featured out wide on the left for most of his involvement, which saw him cut inside and score a stunning long range goal to double Chelsea's advantage in the 18th minute.

With wing-backs Reece James and Ben Chilwell injured at the moment, Hudson-Odoi is being looked at as a key player to fill in down the wide areas in their absence.

imago1009014235h

Speaking after the game, Hudson-Odoi revealed what Tuchel's instructions for him were during the cup tie.

"I was told to be wide and be direct and create as many chances as possible," he said, via Chelsea's YouTube channel. "I said to myself I have to try and create, be aggressive one v one and win your battle every time."

Read More

With Chelsea now through to the fourth round of the FA Cup, Hudson-Odoi went on to assess his side's chances of going all the way in the competition.

imago1009014989h

"It's a nice competition to play in and obviously we want to go as far as possible and try to win it.

"Definitely, we're going to keep pushing and we will keep working and hopefully can get to the final."

Chelsea have featured in four of the last five FA Cup finals, winning only one of them in 2017/18, against Manchester United, after surprising results to Arsenal and Leicester in the past two finals.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009014989h
News

Callum Hudson-Odoi Reveals What His Role Was for Chelsea in FA Cup Win Over Chesterfield

53 seconds ago
imago1008973325h
News

Thomas Tuchel Reveals Why He Was Confident Enough to Give Lewis Hall His Chelsea Debut

30 minutes ago
imago1008972431h
News

Ruben Loftus-Cheek Reacts to 'Amazing Feeling' of Captaining Chelsea vs Chesterfield

1 hour ago
imago1009013138h
News

Callum Hudson-Odoi Gives Honest Review of Chelsea's 5-1 FA Cup Win Over Chesterfield

1 hour ago
imago1008930473h
News

Thomas Tuchel Praises Chelsea Players for Focus Despite Their Lack of Game Time

2 hours ago
imago1008394252h
News

Lewis Hall Reveals When He Was Told He'd Make Chelsea Debut vs Chesterfield

2 hours ago
imago1008975113h
News

Thomas Tuchel Hails 'Reliable' Malang Sarr After String of Impressive Performances for Chelsea

3 hours ago
imago1008394252h
News

Revealed: Lewis Hall Makes History as Youngster Earns Man of the Match on Chelsea Debut

3 hours ago