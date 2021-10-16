'They Have Done Really Well' - Callum Hudson-Odoi Comments on Brentford Form

Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi has spoken ahead of his side's clash with Brentford on Saturday evening.

The Blues winger has made five appearances for the club so far this season and started in the last Premier League fixture against Southampton.

With Chelsea missing some players in the side this weekend, there is a chance he could feature against the Bees.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

In an interview with Sky Sports, Hudson-Odoi spoke on how Chelsea's opponents have fared so far this season since winning promotion from the Championship.

He said: "They have done really well. Watching some of their games, the way they've played, they've done really well."

"I know a couple of their players from their team as well, who say they've done really well, the manager is a really good manager and he knows what he's doing with the players. It's going to be a difficult game."

(Photo by Justin Parry / SPP/Sipa USA)

The Bees won promotion to the top division of English football last season thanks to a play-off final win against Swansea City.

They currently sit in seventh in the table going into the fixture, with Chelsea in third.

Hudson-Odoi added: "We are going to go there with the same mindset, to try to win the game.

"But they've only lost one game so, they are going to try to keep that going but we will try to go there to get the win."

Saturday evening's west London clash will be the first meeting between the two sides since a Blues FA Cup victory in 2017, and the first league fixture since 1947.

Brentford versus Chelsea kicks off at 5:30pm (UK) on Saturday evening.

