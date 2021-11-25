Skip to main content
November 25, 2021
Callum Hudson-Odoi: Chelsea Know They Are A Special Team

Author:

Callum Hudson-Odoi has revealed the Chelsea squad believe they are creating something special under Thomas Tuchel.

Chelsea are currently on a 10 game unbeaten run in all competitions after convincing wins against Leicester City and Juventus in their previous two matches. 

3-0 against the Foxes and a 4-0 thrashing of the Italian side sees Chelsea top of the Premier League as well as their Champions League group. 

imago1008211750h

Hudson-Odoi has been a big part of Chelsea's impressive form. He has started the last seven games and got on the scoresheet against Juventus with a finish from close range. 

He spoke after the European victory and hailed Chelsea's mentality, but admitted something 'really special' is happening with the current squad. 

What Callum Hudson-Odoi said

Read More

"It was beautiful," said the winger after Chelsea's win over Juventus. "Obviously the way we are playing at the moment is really special. The whole group knows it, we are all confident, we're all playing as a group. 

imago1008211751h

"I always say that the group is very humble, we're all determined to keep winning games and keep showing the mentality. Nobody here wants anything else but to succeed, and everybody wants to win games.

"For us, we come out here every game, produce as much as we can and hopefully we get the three points as well."

More Chelsea Coverage

